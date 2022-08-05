 | Fri, Aug 05, 2022
France is going through its most severe drought ever

Weather forecasts suggest that the heat, which increases evaporation and water needs, could continue for the next 15 days.

August 5, 2022 - 5:00 PM

The Saint-Michel-de-Braspart chapel amid smoke of wildfire in Braspart, western France. (Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing its “most severe drought” ever recorded and announced the activation of a government crisis unit.

Borne said in a written statement on Friday that many areas in France are going through a “historic situation” as the country endures its third heatwave this summer.

“The exceptional drought we are currently experiencing is depriving many municipalities of water and is a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and biodiversity,” the statement said.

