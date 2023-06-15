 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Glenda Jackson, actor/politician, dies

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

By

World News

June 15, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Glenda Jackson in 2017. Photo by (Matt Crossick/PA Wire/Abaca Press/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed late-life return to stage and screen, has died at age 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper,” in which she co-starred with 90-year-old Michael Caine.

Born into a working-class family 1936 in Birkhenhead, northwest England, Jackson trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. 

Related
October 24, 2017
March 22, 2017
October 11, 2011
June 14, 2010
Most Popular