 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million

More than 4 million people have died worldwide since the pandemic began. Some countries have reimposed restrictions and authorities are racing to step up vaccine distributions.

July 8, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment attend to COVID-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID care center in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City. 

