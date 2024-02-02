 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Hamas says it’s studying cease-fire proposal

Hamas officials said the group is studying a proposed cease-fire deal but appeared to rule out some key components such as large-scale prisoner releases and withdrawal of Israeli forces.

By

World News

February 2, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Palestinians line up for free food distribution during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Photo by AP Photo/Hatem Ali

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas officials said Friday that the group is studying a proposed cease-fire deal that would include prolonged pauses in fighting in Gaza and swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but the militants appeared to rule out some key components.

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ top political leader, and Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, said the group remains committed to its initial demands for a permanent cease-fire. Hamdan also said the group seeks the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners being held for acts related to the conflict with Israel, including those serving life sentences.

He mentioned two by name, including Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian uprising leader seen as a unifying figure. Hamdan’s comments on the prisoners were the most detailed demands yet raised by the group in public.

