 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
High temps taking a toll across the world

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high last Thursday, the third such milestone in the hottest week on record.

July 10, 2023 - 3:44 PM

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. Photo by (AP Photo/Matt York)

BEIJING (AP) — Employers across much of China were ordered Monday to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures, while the east and southwest were warned to prepare for torrential rain as the country struggled with heat, flooding and drought.

Temperatures as high as 104 degrees were reported in cities including Shijiazhuang, southwest of Beijing, the capital. Highs of 95 to 100 were reported in Beijing, Guangzhou in the south, Chongqing in the southwest and Shenyang in the northeast.

In the U.S., record heat will spread from the Southwest across Texas and the Great Plains this week, with temperatures of 100 degrees or more straining electricity networks.

