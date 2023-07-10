High temps taking a toll across the world

BEIJING (AP) — Employers across much of China were ordered Monday to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures, while the east and southwest were warned to prepare for torrential rain as the country struggled with heat, flooding and drought.

Temperatures as high as 104 degrees were reported in cities including Shijiazhuang, southwest of Beijing, the capital. Highs of 95 to 100 were reported in Beijing, Guangzhou in the south, Chongqing in the southwest and Shenyang in the northeast.

In the U.S., record heat will spread from the Southwest across Texas and the Great Plains this week, with temperatures of 100 degrees or more straining electricity networks.