‘Hostage’ Niger president pleads for U.S. help

Niger's military junta is severing military agreements with France and fired key ambassadors. Meanwhile, the ousted president pleaded with the US and allies for help.

August 4, 2023 - 1:50 PM

This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN Télé Sahel on July 28, 2023, shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television and reads a statement as "President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland", after the ouster of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. The chief of the Presidential Guard justifies the coup by evoking "the continued deterioration of the security situation" in the country, as well as "poor economic and social governance". (ORTN/Télé Sahel/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler, firing some of the previous government’s key ambassadors and warning citizens of the West African nation to watch for foreign armies and spies. A regional delegation’s efforts at negotiation quickly deadlocked.

The junta’s announcement on state television late Thursday deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that Islamic extremist groups have turned into the global center of terrorism.

With two days remaining before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force, Bazoum in a plea published in a Washington Post opinion piece said, “I write this as a hostage” and urged the U.S. and partners to help.

