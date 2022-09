Hurricane Fiona, which left devastating damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, is bringing stormy conditions to the Turks and Caicos Tuesday morning as a Category 3 storm. Forecasters are also monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic that could turn into tropical depressions this week.

Here’s what to know:

Hurricane Fiona forecast: By reaching Cat 3 level strength, Fiona has become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.