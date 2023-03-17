 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of war crimes related to child abductions from Ukraine. The practical implications are limited, though, as the court has no police force and a trial is unlikely.

By

World News

March 17, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 22, 2023. (Anton Novoderezhkin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Although world leaders have been indicted before, it was the first time the ICC has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

