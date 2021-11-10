 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds full

Daily tallies of new COVID infections and deaths remain at all-time highs in Russia.

MOSCOW (AP) — Nearly 83% of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said today, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs. 

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a government meeting today that 82.8% of 301,500 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients were filled as of this morning. 

“So far we can’t confidently say that the situation has stabilized and the spread of infection has declined,” Golikova, who runs the country’s state coronavirus task force, told a government meeting Wednesday. 

