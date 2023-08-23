 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
India lands spacecraft near moon’s south pole

While Russians unsuccessfully attempted to send a spacecraft back to the moon earlier this week, India was able to do so. The Indian lander touched down near the moon's south pole, which scientists believe could hold frozen water.

World News

August 23, 2023 - 3:12 PM

People wave Indian flags as an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off. Photo by (PR.Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.

A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around India, including in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, where space scientists watching the landing erupted in cheers and applause. After a failed attempt in 2019, India now joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China in reaching this milestone.

The successful moon mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image of the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.

