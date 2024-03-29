 | Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Investigators search for bodies in crash

An 8-year-old child was the only survivor of a bus crash that killed at least 45. The bus was carrying pilgrims to an Easter gathering in South Africa.

By

World News

March 29, 2024 - 2:36 PM

The wreckage of a bus lays in a ravine a day after it plunged off a bridge on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, around 190 miles north of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

MMAMATLAKALA, South Africa (AP) — Forensic investigators in South Africa were searching Friday for the bodies of victims after a bus carrying pilgrims to an Easter gathering plunged off a bridge and caught fire. An 8-year-old child was the only survivor of the crash that killed at least 45.

Hours after the Thursday afternoon crash, smoke seeped from the mangled, burned wreck underneath the concrete bridge. Authorities said it appeared that the driver lost control and the bus ploughed into the barriers along the side of the bridge and then over the edge. The driver was among the dead.

The crash happened in a mountainous region near the town of Mokopane, which is about 125 miles north of the South African capital, Pretoria.

Related
December 7, 2021
January 6, 2020
May 7, 2019
September 11, 2018
Most Popular