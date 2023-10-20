 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Israel says Hamas released two hostages

An American woman and her teenage daughter were reportedly freed by Hamas after held captive since the group's surprise rampage in Israel. They are the first such hostages released among the 200 or so the militants took.

October 20, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their Merkava tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip early that morning. The death toll from the war against the Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas on Friday freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza, Israel said, the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted during its Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

The two Americans, Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were out of the Gaza Strip and in the hands of the Israeli military, an army spokesman said. Hamas said it released them for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari government.

The release comes amid growing expectations of an expected ground offensive that Israel says is aimed at rooting out Hamas militants who rule the Gaza Strip. Israel said Friday it does not plan to take long-term control over the tiny territory, home to some 2.3 million people.

