 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Jackson gets GOP vote; likely to be confirmed

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

By

World News

March 30, 2022 - 3:18 PM

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (right) meets with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Collins' office on Capitol Hill March 8, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Collins met with Jackson a second time this week after four days of hearings last week and said Wednesday that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.

Related
March 25, 2022
March 3, 2022
February 25, 2022
January 27, 2022
Most Popular