 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Jailed Iranian activist wins Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peach Prize for her work on women's rights and democracy, and against the death penalty. She has been arrested numerous times in Iran, most recently in 2021.

October 6, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Iranian opposition human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, at the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Tehran in 2007. Photo by Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of her tireless campaigning for women’s rights and democracy, and against the death penalty.

Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests, sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. Those demonstrations grew into one of the most intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocratic government.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, began Friday’s announcement with the words “Woman, Life, Freedom” in Farsi — the slogan of the demonstrations in Iran.

