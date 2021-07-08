 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Johnson: British troops have left Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that most British troops have left Afghanistan after 20 years of the 'war on terror.'

July 8, 2021 - 9:46 AM

April 29, 2013--1st. Lt. Zachary Peterson, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and other U.S. soldiers from Bravo 3/15 Fort Stewart, take part in an overwatch operation in support of Afghan soldiers in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. Photo by (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.”

Johnson stressed that the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished, but he sidestepped questions about whether the hasty military exodus by the country and its NATO allies risks undoing the work of nearly two decades or leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban, which has made rapid advances in many northern districts. 

The prime minister declined to give details about the troop withdrawal, citing security reasons. But he said that “all British troops assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home.” 

