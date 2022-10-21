 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Johnson eyes comeback as UK prime minister

By

World News

October 21, 2022 - 5:03 PM

Boris Johnson Photo by GETTY IMAGES/DAN KITWOOD/TNS

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago — jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country’s leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.

The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to install a new prime minister within a week. The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.

Johnson has not declared he is running, but a political ally who spoke with him told Sky News he is “up for it” and bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — a reflection of the disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister this year. It would be an astonishing recovery for a polarizing figure forced out by a welter of ethics scandals

