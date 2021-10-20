Kidnappers demand $17 million ransom

WASHINGTON — The White House reiterated Tuesday its guidance to Americans not to visit Haiti, noting that a State Department warning against travel to the Caribbean nation is at its highest level as U.S. law enforcement grapples with a hostage crisis there involving 16 Americans.

Gang members who abducted the American missionaries and one Canadian national over the weekend outside of Port-au-Prince are demanding $1 million for the release of each hostage.

A Haitian government official said the gang 400 Mawozo made contact with the head of the missionaries’ Haiti mission on Saturday after their vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint in the area of La Tremblay east of the capital of Port-au-Prince. The source also added that Haiti’s cash-strapped government is not involved in any of the negotiations and is in no position to pay any ransom amount.