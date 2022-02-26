Kyiv residents take cover as Russians approach

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops closed in on Kyiv and skirmishes flared on its outskirts Saturday as Ukraine’s leader vowed to continue battling an invasion that had the country’s people seeking safety underground.

The assault on the Ukrainian capital was clouded by a curfew put in place through Monday morning. Even as journalists were forced inside, the relative quiet of the night in Kyiv was sporadically broken by gunfire.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised, as he continued to press for additional international help.