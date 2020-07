Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 123

HPAKANT, Myanmar (AP) — At least 123 people were killed today in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the government’s failure to take action against unsafe conditions.

The Ministry of Information said 123 bodies were recovered from the landslide in Hpakant, the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. The most detailed estimate of Myanmar’s jade industry said it generated about $31 billion in 2014.

Hpakant is a rough and remote area of Kachin state, 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon.