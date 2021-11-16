 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Mexico to begin vaccinating some youths for COVID-19

Mexico lags behind its peers in getting its children protected against the virus. Many countries are already providing booster shots.

November 16, 2021 - 10:43 AM

A Mexican soldier wears an armband reading "COVID-19 Vaccination Brigade" as part of the vaccination efforts in Juárez.

After dragging its feet and falling behind regional peers, Mexico’s government will finally begin vaccinating some teenagers.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the nation’s virus czar Hugo Lopez Gatell announced that vaccination will now be available to kids from the ages of 15 to 17 without underlying health conditions.

Mexico has lagged most major peers around the world in opening up vaccinations to kids. In Latin America, Argentina is giving shots to kids as young as three while Chile vaccinates children six and older. Brazil is offering the shot to kids older than 12 with a pending request to extend it to younger kids.

