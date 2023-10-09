 | Mon, Oct 09, 2023
Mexico to send diplomatic note protesting Texas truck inspections

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado said he plans to send a note to the U.S. after 19,000 trucks were delayed at the border.

October 9, 2023 - 2:03 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday he is going to send a diplomatic note to the United States to protest Texas truck inspections that have caused major delays at border crossings.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed Monday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to enforce additional truck inspections was “very irresponsible” and politically motivated.

Mexico’s national freight transport chamber said Sunday that 19,000 trucks were delayed at the border. The freight association claimed the delayed trucks were carrying about $1.9 billion in goods.

