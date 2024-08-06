 | Tue, Aug 06, 2024
Mini-fossils found



World News

August 6, 2024 - 3:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research suggests ancestors of the “hobbits” were even smaller. 

Two decades ago, researchers discovered fossils of an early human species in an Indonesian cave that stood 3½ feet tall, earning them the nickname “hobbits.” 

A study published in the journal Nature Communications suggests earlier relatives that were 2.4 inches shorter and existed 700,000 years ago. 

Researchers have debated how the hobbits — named Homo floresiensis — evolved to be so small and where they fall in the human evolutionary story.

