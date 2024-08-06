Mini-fossils found

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research suggests ancestors of the “hobbits” were even smaller.

Two decades ago, researchers discovered fossils of an early human species in an Indonesian cave that stood 3½ feet tall, earning them the nickname “hobbits.”

A study published in the journal Nature Communications suggests earlier relatives that were 2.4 inches shorter and existed 700,000 years ago.

Researchers have debated how the hobbits — named Homo floresiensis — evolved to be so small and where they fall in the human evolutionary story.