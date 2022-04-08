 | Fri, Apr 08, 2022
Missile kills at least 50 at Ukranian train station

A missile hit a train station where thousands had gathered to flee eastern Ukraine. At least 50 were killed.

By

World News

April 8, 2022 - 3:58 PM

A man walks past the Russian consulat in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 8, 2022, next to a poster reading "Russian army is a mob of Murderers Rapists and Looters" next to an installation of goods drenched in red paint symbolizing items looted by occupying soldiers, in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 8, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. About 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said, adding that most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station in a city in Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying its forces don’t use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention military experts dismissed.

