Missile kills at least 50 at Ukranian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. About 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said, adding that most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station in a city in Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying its forces don’t use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention military experts dismissed.