 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

More urban centers in Ukraine hit by fierce fighting

Russia launches missiles from the Black Sea that hit military airport outside of Lviv. Troops closing in on nation's capital city of Kyiv.

By

World News

March 18, 2022 - 4:16 PM

An injured woman looks on as she receives medical treatment after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LVIV, Ukraine — Airstrikes hit an aircraft repair facility outside the city of Lviv on Friday, bringing the war closer to a relatively safe haven in western Ukraine that has become a center of refugee transport and humanitarian aid.

The four missiles, which landed before sunrise at the decommissioned repair center outside the Lviv airport — currently in use only for military flights — caused at least one injury, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

In a Facebook post, Sadovyi said the strikes destroyed the building. He warned residents, who have become accustomed to daily air-raid sirens but often ignore them because their city has been largely spared from shelling, to be more vigilant in looking out for danger.

Related
March 16, 2022
March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
February 28, 2022
Most Popular