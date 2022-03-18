More urban centers in Ukraine hit by fierce fighting

LVIV, Ukraine — Airstrikes hit an aircraft repair facility outside the city of Lviv on Friday, bringing the war closer to a relatively safe haven in western Ukraine that has become a center of refugee transport and humanitarian aid.

The four missiles, which landed before sunrise at the decommissioned repair center outside the Lviv airport — currently in use only for military flights — caused at least one injury, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

In a Facebook post, Sadovyi said the strikes destroyed the building. He warned residents, who have become accustomed to daily air-raid sirens but often ignore them because their city has been largely spared from shelling, to be more vigilant in looking out for danger.