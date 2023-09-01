 | Fri, Sep 01, 2023
NASA spots lunar lander crash site

The crash landing of a Russian lunar vehicle last month created a crater 33 feet across, NASA officials said Thursday. The American space agency spotted the crash site from a reconnaissance orbiter.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander.

The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia’s first moon mission in almost half a century. Based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA said Thursday that it appears the impact created a crater 33 feet across.

This fresh crater is about 250 miles short of the spacecraft’s intended landing site at the lunar south pole, and farther north. NASA’s spacecraft found no evidence of a crater in this spot in pictures taken during a flyover last year.

