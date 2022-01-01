Nations ring in 2022 with muted celebrations

BERLIN — Successive countries are marking the coming of the year 2022, with many holding muted celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations were under way in Europe, where despite unseasonably mild weather, many large parties and fireworks displays were canceled, for example in London and Paris, or scaled down considerably, like in Madrid.

In Berlin, there were no big fireworks display at the Brandenburg Gate and no party with hundreds of thousands of people, and just before midnight Berlin police called on people not to head to the landmark as crowds kept flocking to the area anyway.