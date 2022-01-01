 | Sat, Jan 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Nations ring in 2022 with muted celebrations

The COVID-19 pandemic once again put a damper on the festivities

By

World News

December 31, 2021 - 10:05 PM

New Year’s Eve dazzled with a never seen before fireworks display that smashed two Guinness World Records titles at Al Marjan Island on Jan. 1, 2022, in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Marjan/TNS)

BERLIN — Successive countries are marking the coming of the year 2022, with many holding muted celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrations were under way in Europe, where despite unseasonably mild weather, many large parties and fireworks displays were canceled, for example in London and Paris, or scaled down considerably, like in Madrid.

In Berlin, there were no big fireworks display at the Brandenburg Gate and no party with hundreds of thousands of people, and just before midnight Berlin police called on people not to head to the landmark as crowds kept flocking to the area anyway.

Related
February 16, 2021
December 31, 2020
April 14, 2020
November 14, 2019
Most Popular