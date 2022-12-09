 | Fri, Dec 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NATO chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

By

World News

December 9, 2022 - 3:56 PM

This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022, shows an expert of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Related
March 4, 2022
February 21, 2022
February 17, 2022
November 26, 2018
Most Popular