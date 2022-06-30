 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
NATO vows to guard ‘every inch of territory’

During their three-day meeting in Madrid, NATO members confronted a geopolitical landscape marked by big-power competition and myriad threats, from cyberattacks to climate change.

World News

June 30, 2022 - 5:44 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he addresses the media during a news conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress center in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — An unstable world could get even more dangerous if NATO does not remain strong and united, the head of the alliance said Thursday at the end of a summit where Western leaders labeled Russia “a direct threat” to the security of their nations.

The leaders cast their sights around the world —- drawing a rebuke after accusing China of posing "serious challenges " to global stability. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated the summit.

“We live in a more dangerous world and we live in a more unpredictable world, and we live in a world where we have a hot war going on in Europe,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. “At the same time, we also know that this can get worse.”

