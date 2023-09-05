 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month

Russia, desperate to make gains in Ukraine, will find a partner eager for the attention

By

World News

September 5, 2023 - 4:14 PM

In Pyongyang, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (KCNA/Xinhua via Zuma Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine.

The official, who was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. expects Kim will make the trip within the month. The official said the U.S. isn’t sure exactly where or when the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok would be a likely possibility given its relative proximity to North Korea.

