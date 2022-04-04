Outrage in Ukraine

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced a new wave of revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some seemingly killed deliberately at close range.

The images of battered bodies out in the open or in hastily dug graves also led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in the town of Bucha, the site of some of the horrors.