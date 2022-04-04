 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Outrage in Ukraine

As Russian troops pull out from the outskirts of Kyiv, they live a trail of civilian corpses and mass graves. European leaders called it genocide while U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin should face a war-crimes trial.

April 4, 2022 - 2:28 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 3, 2022, the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced a new wave of revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some seemingly killed deliberately at close range.

The images of battered bodies out in the open or in hastily dug graves also led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in the town of Bucha, the site of some of the horrors.

