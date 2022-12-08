 | Thu, Dec 08, 2022
Peru president arrested

By nightfall Wednesday, after a day of high political drama, prosecutors had announced Castillo was under arrest, facing charges of rebellion.

World News

December 8, 2022 - 4:05 PM

President of the Peruvian Congress Jose Williams Zapata (L) stands next to Dina Boluarte (R) after swearing her in as the new President hours after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached in Lima, on December 7, 2022. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency.

The former school teacher and center-left political novice, who won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes, stepped onto a no-holds-barred political battlefield in Peru, the South American country now on its sixth president in six years. By nightfall Wednesday, after a day of high political drama, prosecutors had announced Castillo was under arrest, facing charges of rebellion.

From the start, Castillo’s presidency seemed destined to be short-lived, said Flavia Freidenberg, a political scientist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a member of the university’s Latin America Political Reform Observatory.

