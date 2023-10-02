 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
Pope suggests blessings possible for same-sex unions

By

World News

October 2, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Pope Francis reacts as he addresses the media while aboard a plane from Juba to Rome on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, returning from his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has suggested there could be ways to bless same-sex unions, responding to five conservative cardinals who challenged him to affirm church teaching on homosexuality ahead of a big meeting where LGBTQ+ Catholics are on the agenda.

The Vatican on Monday published a letter Francis wrote to the cardinals on July 11 after receiving a list of five questions, or “dubia,” from them a day earlier. In it, Francis suggests that such blessings could be studied if they didn’t confuse the blessing with sacramental marriage.

The Vatican holds that marriage is an indissoluble union between man and woman. As a result, it has long opposed gay marriage. But even Francis has voiced support for civil laws extending legal benefits to same-sex spouses, and Catholic priests in parts of Europe have been blessing same-sex unions without Vatican censure.

