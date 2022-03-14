 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Pregnant woman, baby, die in bombing

A pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia, along with her baby, died at a hospital.

World News

March 14, 2022 - 3:09 PM

The aftermath of a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. According to the governor of the Donetsk region, 17 people, including women in labor, were injured in the airstrike. He claimed the airstrike happened during an agreed ceasefire period designed to allow civilians to escape from the besieged southern Ukrainian city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is based in the capital of Kyiv, claimed children were buried in the rubble. (Cover Images/Zuma Press/TNS)

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A wounded pregnant woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that was bombed by Russia last week has died, along with her baby, The Associated Press has learned.

Images of the woman, whom the AP has not been able to identify, were seen around the world, personifying the horror of an attack on civilians.

She was one of at least three pregnant women tracked down by AP from the maternity hospital that was bombarded Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The other two survived, along with their newborn daughters.

