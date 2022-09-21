 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Putin mobilizes more troops, wields Ukraine nuclear threat

As Russia moves to annex occupied Ukrainian territory, Putin also renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors to Russia at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on September 20, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial mobilization,” calling up 300,000 reservists, in a major escalation of his flagging invasion of Ukraine, which he portrayed as a fight to the death with the U.S. and its allies.

As Russia moves to annex occupied Ukrainian territory, Putin also renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat. “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” he said in a televised national address Wednesday. “This is not a bluff.”

“Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind patterns can also turn in their direction,” the president said, accusing the U.S. and allies of seeking to “destroy” Russia. 

