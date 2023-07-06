 | Thu, Jul 06, 2023
Questions arise after Belarus president says failed mutiny leader is still in Russia

Yevgeny Progizhin, the mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian government, is apparently still in Russia, after officials said he had sought asylum in Belarus.

July 6, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko speaks as he meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in the capital Minsk on July 6, 2023. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Lukashenko said, despite a deal with the Kremlin for him to move to Belarus following his failed insurrection last month. Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts. But Russian media have reported he was recently seen at his offices in St. Petersburg.

