Radiation leak fears mount near nuke plant

The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has been trying to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant.

August 26, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Six power units generate 40-42 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, making the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant the largest nuclear power plant not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. This photo of the plant in southeastern Ukraine was taken in 2019. ZUMA PRESS/DMYTRO SMOLYENKO/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe.

The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. 

The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl.

