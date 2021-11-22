 | Mon, Nov 22, 2021
Report: Democracy backsliding amid pandemic

Countries are taking unnecessary actions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which one watchdog agency says is hurting democracy across the globe. Autocratic regimes are taking the most drastic action, IDEA reports.

World News

November 22, 2021 - 9:12 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is deteriorating across the world, with countries notably taking undemocratic and unnecessary actions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, an intergovernmental body said in its new report Monday.

“Many democratic governments are backsliding,” the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA, said. 

The 34-nation organization added that as of August 2021, 64% of countries have taken an action to curb the pandemic that it considers “disproportionate, unnecessary or illegal.”

