 | Fri, Mar 22, 2024
Russia, China veto US resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza

Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza, calling the measure ambiguous.

World News

March 22, 2024 - 3:20 PM

A picture taken from a position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, 2024, shows an Israeli tank rolling along the fence as damaged buildings are seen in the Gaza strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution supporting “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, calling the measure ambiguous and saying it was not the direct demand to end the fighting that much of the world seeks.

The vote became another showdown involving world powers that are locked in tense disputes elsewhere, with the United States taking criticism for not being tough enough against its ally Israel, whose ongoing military offensive has created a dire humanitarian crisis for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.

A key issue in the vote was the unusual language that said the Security Council “determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire.” The phrasing was not a straightforward “demand” or “call” to halt hostilities.

