 | Mon, May 23, 2022
Russian diplomat resigns over war against Ukraine

‘Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24' says Boris Bondarev, a veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva.

By

World News

May 23, 2022 - 3:41 PM

The Russian envoy Boris Bondarev was critical of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen here in 2020. (Sean Gallup/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press.

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia’s invasion.

