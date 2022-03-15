 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Russian journalist protests war

A Russian journalist appeared in court Tuesday after she disrupted a live broadcast in protest of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

March 15, 2022 - 4:08 PM

A woman looks at a computer screen watching a dissenting Russian Channel One employee entering Ostankino on-air TV studio during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster which reads as "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine in Moscow on March 15, 2022. - As a news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launched into an item about relations with Belarus, Marina Ovsyannikova, who wore a dark formal suit, burst into view, holding up a hand-written poster saying "No War" in English. (-/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

A bold Russian journalist appeared in court Tuesday, quelling fears that she’d gone missing after she disrupted a live broadcast in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the state television’s flagship Channel 1, has been charged with organizing an unauthorized public event and is facing a fine, community service or up to 10 days in jail, BBC News reported. Her appearance in the Moscow courtroom marked the first time she has been seen or heard from since she burst into the newsroom Monday evening, giant sign in hand, shouting “Stop the war,” and “No to war!”

The news anchor attempted to continue and speak over Ovsyannikova’s shouts, but she ultimately failed to successfully drown her out and distract from the large poster.

