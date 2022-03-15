Russian journalist protests war

A bold Russian journalist appeared in court Tuesday, quelling fears that she’d gone missing after she disrupted a live broadcast in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the state television’s flagship Channel 1, has been charged with organizing an unauthorized public event and is facing a fine, community service or up to 10 days in jail, BBC News reported. Her appearance in the Moscow courtroom marked the first time she has been seen or heard from since she burst into the newsroom Monday evening, giant sign in hand, shouting “Stop the war,” and “No to war!”

The news anchor attempted to continue and speak over Ovsyannikova’s shouts, but she ultimately failed to successfully drown her out and distract from the large poster.