 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Russian offensive widens

A huge armored column near Kyiv is on the move again as Russia targets more cities. The U.S. and its allies revoked Russia's favored trading status.

March 11, 2022 - 3:05 PM

A view of areas near the frontline where Ukrainian forces have been battling Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv was on the move again, spreading out into forests and towns near the capital.

On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status, while on the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated.

“It’s ugly already, but it’s going to get worse,” said Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.

