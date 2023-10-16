 | Mon, Oct 16, 2023
Russia’s assault on key Ukraine city reported to be weakening

Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks from a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine, officials from Kyiv said. The war has entered its 600th day.

October 16, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Ukrainian servicemen head toward Bakhmut in a BMP infantry fighting vehicle, in eastern Ukraine on March 22. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dayslong attempt by Russian forces to storm a strategically important city in eastern Ukraine appears to be running out of steam, Kyiv officials said Monday, as the Kremlin’s war entered its 600th day.

Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks from four directions on Avdiivka over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

That compared with up to 60 attacks a day in the middle of last week, according to Vitalii Barabash, head of the city administration. The slackening suggests the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka has “deflated,” Barabash said.

