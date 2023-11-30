 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Russia’s Supreme Court outlaws LGBTQ+ activism

Russia's Supreme Court ruled the LGBTQ+ "movement" operating in Russia is an extremist organization and banned it. It's the latest step in a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia under President Vladimir Putin.

November 30, 2023 - 2:25 PM

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism on Thursday, the most drastic step against advocates of gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the increasingly conservative country.

Ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry, the court labeled what the suit called the LGBTQ+ “movement” operating in Russia as an extremist organization and banned it.

The ruling is the latest step in a decade-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia under President Vladimir Putin, who has emphasized “traditional family values” during his 24 years in power.

