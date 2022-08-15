 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine

Ethiopia is one of five countries that the U.N. considers at risk of starvation.

August 15, 2022 - 4:53 PM

Ukraine and Russia account for one-third of global grain exports. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia was getting ready Sunday to set sail from a Black Sea port, the first shipment of its kind in a program to assist countries facing famine.

The Brave Commander cargo ship plans to leave the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, and sail to Djibouti, where the grain will be unloaded and transferred to Ethiopia under the World Food Program initiative.

Ukraine and Russia reached a deal with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries, addressing the major export disruption that has occurred since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

