South Korea scrambles jets as Russian warplanes enter air zone
The flights come after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping in Shenzhen last week.
South Korea scrambled fighter jets and briefly ordered residents of an island off its east coast to seek shelter underground after multiple Russian warplanes entered the country’s air identification zone, the latest in a string of similar incidents regionally.
An air raid warning Tuesday, which applied to the estimated 9,000 people who live on Ulleung Island, some 80 miles east of the Korean peninsula, was lifted minutes after it was initially issued, according to alert messages posted on a local disaster portal.
The Russian jets entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone — or KADIZ — and flew near Ulleung island, prompting South Korean military to deploy its fighter jets, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
SOO-HYANG CHOI, Bloomberg News/TNS
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