 | Mon, Mar 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Spain asks US to clean up nuclear accident site

The Foreign Ministry said there would be no more details given on the petition until there is an official reply from the U.S.

By

World News

March 6, 2023 - 5:37 PM

Madrid (AP) — Spain said Monday it has asked the United States to begin procedures to remove soil contaminated with radioactivity after a mid-air collision dumped four U.S. hydrogen bombs near a southern Spanish village nearly 60 years ago.

None of the bombs had exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, spreading several pounds of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape around Palomares.

The Foreign Ministry said there would be no more details given on the petition until there is an official reply from the U.S.

Related
July 16, 2019
June 17, 2019
May 13, 2019
February 27, 2019
Most Popular