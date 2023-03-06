Spain asks US to clean up nuclear accident site

Madrid (AP) — Spain said Monday it has asked the United States to begin procedures to remove soil contaminated with radioactivity after a mid-air collision dumped four U.S. hydrogen bombs near a southern Spanish village nearly 60 years ago.

None of the bombs had exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, spreading several pounds of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape around Palomares.

The Foreign Ministry said there would be no more details given on the petition until there is an official reply from the U.S.