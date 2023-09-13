 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies

Scientists are pursuing a new way to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue fever — by utilizing the mosquitoes themselves.

By

World News

September 13, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Photo by Dreamstime/TNS

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — For decades, preventing dengue fever in Honduras has meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now, Hondurans are being educated about a potentially more effective way to control the disease — and it goes against everything they’ve learned.

Which explains why a dozen people cheered last month as Tegucigalpa resident Hector Enriquez held a glass jar filled with mosquitoes above his head, and then freed the buzzing insects into the air. Enriquez, a 52-year-old mason, had volunteered to help publicize a plan to suppress dengue by releasing millions of special mosquitoes in the Honduran capital.

The mosquitoes Enriquez unleashed in his El Manchen neighborhood — an area rife with dengue — were bred by scientists to carry bacteria called Wolbachia that interrupt transmission of the disease. When these mosquitoes reproduce, they pass the bacteria to their offspring, reducing future outbreaks.

Related
June 15, 2021
May 14, 2020
June 4, 2019
June 4, 2019
Most Popular