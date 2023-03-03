 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Surviving brutal places: Lessons from the dogs of Chernobyl

Scientists hope that studying these dogs can teach humans new tricks about how to live in the harshest, most degraded environments, too.

By

World News

March 3, 2023 - 5:04 PM

More than 35 years after the world’s worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chernobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant — somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.

Scientists hope that studying these dogs can teach humans new tricks about how to live in the harshest, most degraded environments, too.

They published the first of what they hope will be many genetics studies on Friday in the journal Science Advances, focusing on 302 free-roaming dogs living in an officially designated “exclusion zone” around the disaster site. They identified populations whose differing levels of radiation exposure may have made them genetically distinct from one another and other dogs worldwide.

Related
April 14, 2020
September 18, 2019
July 16, 2019
June 18, 2019
Most Popular