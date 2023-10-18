 | Wed, Oct 18, 2023
Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s killing confesses

Joran van der Sloot, who for years was suspected of killing American teenager Natalee Holloway in 2005, has pleaded guilty to extorting money from Holloway's mother. HIs plea included confessing to her murder.

October 18, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Natalee Holloway, 18, vanished in 2005 while in Aruba with fellow graduates of Mountain Brook High School. She was legally declared dead in 2012. Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in her disappearance, has confessed to killing her. Photo by TNS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Natalee Holloway was beaten to death on a beach in Aruba and her body pushed out to sea after refusing the advances of the chief suspect in the 2005 killing, who admitted to the murder before pleading guilty Wednesday to extorting money from the missing teen’s mother.

Although Joran van der Sloot isn’t charged in Holloway’s death, his confession may finally resolve a case that has captivated the public’s attention for nearly two decades, spawning extensive news coverage, books, movies and podcasts.

Natalee Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates. She was last seen on May 30, 2005, leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen and student at an international school on the Caribbean island where he grew up. He was questioned in the disappearance but never prosecuted. A judge declared Holloway dead, but her body was never found.

