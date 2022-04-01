 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting fuel depot

Russia accused the Ukranians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. Talks to stop the fighting resumed Friday as attempts to rescue civilians from Mariupol failed.

April 1, 2022 - 5:14 PM

Ukrainian firefighters work amid the rubble of the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. - At least six people were killed in the bombing. Six bodies were laid out in front of the shopping mall, according to an AFP journalist. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery cross-border raid by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.

